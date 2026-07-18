China urges U.S. to revoke discriminatory visa policy against Chinese journalists

(ECNS) -- China urged the United States on Friday to immediately revoke its discriminatory visa policy against Chinese journalists, after the Trump administration said it would cut visa duration, including reporters from China, in the country.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian speaks at a press conference in Beijing on July 17, 202 6 .(Photo: China News Service/ Xue Wei)

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said at a regular news conference that China firmly rejects the discriminatory country-specific action taken by the U.S.

The U.S. restrictions on people-to-people exchanges do not serve any party’s interest, Lin said.

The new U.S. rule seriously violates the three-point consensus between China and the U.S. on media issues reached in 2021, he noted.

It seriously affects Chinese media’s normal work in the U.S., he added.

He called on the U.S. to take concrete steps to protect their legitimate rights and interests in the country.

China reserves the right to take reciprocal countermeasures, Lin added.