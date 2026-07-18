Mainland criticizes Lai for smearing Anti-Secession Law

A Chinese mainland spokesman on Thursday criticized Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te over remarks on the Anti-Secession Law and the Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress, accusing him of attempting to intimidate the people of Taiwan and create a "chilling effect" on the island.

Speaking at a meeting of the Democratic Progressive Party on Wednesday, Lai claimed that "China has continued to expand the extraterritorial application of its laws", citing the Anti-Secession Law and the Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress. He alleged that the two laws had enabled "long-arm jurisdiction and transnational repression".

Responding to the remarks, Chen Binhua, spokesman for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said Lai's comments were fabricated smears intended to mislead the public by inventing risks.

Chen said the Anti-Secession Law safeguards China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, deters "Taiwan independence" separatist activities, maintains peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, promotes the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, and advances national reunification. The law embodies the shared will of all Chinese people, he said.

He added that the Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress is intended to safeguard the fundamental and overall interests of the Chinese nation and unite people of all ethnic groups, including Taiwan compatriots, in advancing national rejuvenation.

Chen accused Lai of continuously pursuing "Taiwan independence" provocations, promoting the false narrative of "democracy versus authoritarianism", escalating cross-Strait tensions and obstructing cross-Strait exchanges since taking office.

"Lai's authorities have trampled on democracy, undermined the rule of law, restricted freedoms and carried out 'green terror'," Chen said.

He added that the DPP authorities are not qualified to speak of democracy because they have sought to tie the people of Taiwan to the "Taiwan independence" chariot and push the island toward the dangers of conflict and war.

"'Taiwan independence' is fundamentally incompatible with peace across the Taiwan Strait and runs counter to the mainstream public opinion in Taiwan, which seeks peace, development, exchanges and cooperation," Chen said.

He emphasized that the Lai authorities' words and actions could neither change the fundamental trajectory of cross-Strait relations nor halt the historical trend toward national reunification. He urged people in Taiwan to recognize the self-serving motives of the Lai authorities and the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces.