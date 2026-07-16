China's pet cooling products gain popularity overseas

(ECNS) -- Rising summer temperatures across the Northern Hemisphere drove strong overseas demand for pet cooling products from Zhejiang, which are selling well in Europe, the United States, Southeast Asia, Japan and South Korea.

Pet cooling mats manufactured by an arts and crafts company in Taizhou, Zhejiang Province. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Huajun)

Businesses at Yiwu International Trade City offer more than 10,000 types of pet products, including cooling collars that act like portable air conditioners and evaporative cooling shirts.

A handicraft company based in Taizhou City, Zhejiang Province, has more than 20 years of experience of producing pet cooling mats using high-elasticity condensing gel and deionized water. Its products are sold well in Germany, France, Spain, Thailand and other markets. Since the beginning of 2026, the company’s pet-product orders have reached 28 million yuan (about $4,136,630), up 50% year on year.

Another pet company in Zhejiang’s Linhai combines traditional cattail-grass weaving with modern pet furniture design to produce practical and attractive cat trees. Sales are expected to rise by more than 30% this summer, as the breathable, naturally cool material appeals to consumers in European and American markets who value natural and environmentally friendly products.

(By intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)