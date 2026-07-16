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Official website of China-Russia Year of Education launched online

2026-07-16 15:18:03Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The official website of the 2026-2027 “China-Russia Year of Education” (cnru.moe.edu.cn) officially began operations on Thursday, according to China’s Ministry of Education.

The opening ceremony of art education exchange events “China-Russia Years of Education” is held in Beijing, May 21, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Qiming)
The opening ceremony of art education exchange events “China-Russia Years of Education” is held in Beijing, May 21, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Qiming)

The website features sections on major news, collaborative education, joint innovation, and youth exchanges, providing authoritative information on academic exchanges, personnel visits, joint projects, and educational cooperation between the two countries.

It will also promote practical cooperation, youth exchanges, and friendship between the Chinese and Russian peoples. Additional sections, including new media activities and online Chinese-language learning, will be launched later.

(By intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)

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