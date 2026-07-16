2026 SCO Dialogue of Civilizations highlights mutual learning

(ECNS) -- The 2026 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Dialogue of Civilizations was held Tuesday in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, drawing around 200 representatives from member states who underscored the importance of mutual learning among civilizations.

Participants said inclusive coexistence and exchanges among civilizations are vital for human progress.

The SCO has long considered people-to-people exchanges a key pillar of its development.

The event featured joint project launches, media cooperation agreements and cultural exhibitions, including a digital showcase of Liangzhu, an ancient Chinese civilization that dates back over 5,000 years and is recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The dialogue was co-organized by China's State Council Information Office, the SCO Secretariat, Kyrgyzstan's Culture Ministry, China International Communications Group and the Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)