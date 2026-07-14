China's exports rise over 10% in H1 with strong global demand

(ECNS)— China's exports grew by more than 10% in the first half of 2026, extending their expansion to an eleventh consecutive quarter, the General Administration of Customs said Tuesday.

Wang Jun, deputy administrator of the General Administration of Customs, said the sustained growth reflects how precisely Chinese manufacturing has matched evolving global demand.

A China-Europe Railway Express loaded with auto components left Guiyang, Guizhou for Minsk Region, Belarus on March 18, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Qu Honglun)

The momentum was fueled by rising global demand for artificial intelligence, green energy, and advanced equipment.

Exports of electronic components and computer parts posted double-digit growth, while green products fared even better: exports of lithium-ion batteries and electric vehicles jumped 37.6% and 68.7%, respectively.

Specialized equipment, ships, and marine engineering exports also grew by double digits, and China's chemical sector helped keep global supply chains stable amid tensions in the Middle East.

Wang said China's stable supply chain is becoming a key hub for win-win cooperation worldwide.

The customs administration, he added, will keep drawing on the country's industrial strengths to meet global market needs, injecting greater certainty and fresh momentum into international economic and trade cooperation.

(By Helen Mo, intern Lin Qiaochu)