China's open-access research gains growing global recognition

(ECNS)— Open-access research published by Chinese scientists is attracting growing international attention, with nearly 40% of citations to gold open-access papers published in 2022 coming from researchers outside China, according to a white paper released by scientific publisher Springer Nature.

The report showed that by July 2025, these Chinese gold open access papers had garnered over 1.53 million citations from diverse international researchers.

More than 742,000 of those citations came from researchers in the Global South, highlighting China's expanding role in advancing scientific collaboration and technological innovation in developing countries.

Arnout Jacobs, president of Springer Nature Greater China, stated that the strong interest from researchers in the Global South underscores how the open-access publishing promotes international knowledge sharing and broadens the reach of scientific discoveries.

He said that this publishing approach significantly increases the global visibility of scientific discoveries, promotes academic equity, and strengthens collaborative research efforts worldwide.

(By Helen Mo, intern Lin Qiaochu)