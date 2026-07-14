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Chinese scientists set world record in solar cell efficiency

2026-07-14 17:52:46Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

 

(ECNS)— Chinese scientists have just developed perovskite-organic tandem solar cells with a record-breaking steady-state power conversion efficiency of 28.04%, marking a breakthrough for the nation’s solar energy research.

The study, published in the journal Nature on Monday, was conducted by a research team led by Li Yongfang and Meng Lei from the Institute of Chemistry under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.  

The record was achieved through a "full-stage regulation" strategy built around a photo-transformable additive molecule, marking a key step toward the practical application of perovskite-organic tandem solar cells. 

Perovskite-organic tandem solar cell devices that were developed in the study. (Photo: Institute of Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences)
Perovskite-organic tandem solar cell devices that were developed in the study. (Photo: Institute of Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences)

(By Helen Mo, intern Lin Qiaochu)

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