Chinese automakers win over Europeans as buyer interest climbs

(ECNS)— A recent survey found that 55% of European respondents are now willing to buy a Chinese car brand, up from 43% two years ago. Buyers point to competitive technology, strong safety ratings, and generous warranties.

Chinese automakers' monthly new car registrations in Europe surpassed those of their Japanese competitors for the first time in May 2026, signaling a major shift in the continent's automotive market.

According to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA), the five Chinese manufacturers BYD, SAIC, Geely, Chery, and Leapmotor sold a combined 138,000 vehicles in Europe in May, up 64% year on year.

The 139th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) opened in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, in April 2026, where new energy vehicles attracted numerous overseas buyers. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

By contrast, six major Japanese brands, including Toyota and Nissan, saw combined sales slip 3.13% to 130,000 units over the same period.

Faced with higher EU tariffs on fully electric vehicles, Chinese manufacturers are adjusting their strategies.

They are driving growth by exporting plug-in hybrids, which are not subject to the same tariffs, and by accelerating local production.

Key projects include BYD's factory in Hungary, due to start production in late 2026, and Chery's joint venture with Spain's Ebro.

Industry experts describe the shift as a move from simply exporting products to building a full industrial and business ecosystem within Europe.

(By Helen Mo, intern Lin Qiaochu)