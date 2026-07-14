Brain-computer interface enables paralyzed patient to control computer with thoughts

(ECNS)— A 26-year-old woman with paralysis has successfully controlled a computer cursor using only her thoughts one month after receiving an invasive brain-computer interface (BCI) implant, marking a milestone in neurological rehabilitation in eastern China's Jiangsu Province.

A 26-year-old woman with paralysis has successfully controlled a computer cursor using only her thoughts one month after receiving an invasive brain-computer interface (BCI) implant at the Affiliated Hospital of Nantong University.(Photo: from the hospital)

The patient, who sustained a severe spinal cord injury in an accident, underwent surgery at the Affiliated Hospital of Nantong University on June 5. Following rehabilitation, she was able to move a computer cursor to navigate software using neural signals alone.

Professor Shen Jianhong explained that the system works by placing eight microscopic flexible electrodes into the motor cortex of the brain. The signals are transmitted wirelessly to a computer, where they are decoded into operating commands, enabling users to interact with digital devices without physical movement.

Shi Wei, the hospital’s neurological center director, reported that the patient’s recovery was faster than expected and mentioned that future training would focus on mind controlled wheelchairs. He concluded that this case represents the first successful clinical BCI rehabilitation step in Jiangsu Province and only the third instance in the nation.

(By Helen Mo, intern Lin Qiaochu)