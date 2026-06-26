Guarding the frontier to protect every home: local officials dedicate themselves to service in China's highest township

Pumajiangtang Township in Nagarze County, Shannan, Xizang, is among China’s highest administrative townships. Despite long, harsh winters and severe natural conditions, retired soldiers, young university graduates, local cadres and officials from other parts of the country have chosen to work and live here, serving the remote border community and supporting local development.

In recent years, the township has seen significant improvements in infrastructure and living conditions. Roads have become more accessible, and all local residents have moved into improved border-area houses. Cadres and residents of different ethnic backgrounds work together to build their community and share development gains.

On this high-altitude plateau, efforts to improve living standards have continued alongside initiatives aimed at safeguarding and strengthening local communities, reflecting both local progress and practical ethnic unity on the frontier.(Zhang Jiahao)