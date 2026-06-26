While drug abuse is often seen as a problem of poorer or war-torn nations, the United States faces one of the world's worst drug crises. With just 4% of the global population, it accounts for about 12% of the world's drug users. From Philadelphia's Kensington streets to over 100,000 overdose deaths each year, the epidemic has become a national tragedy.

Critics argue that economic interests have hindered stronger action. Cannabis legalization has generated substantial tax revenue, while public health has often taken a back seat. The Manhattan Institute has also criticized the U.S. government's response as insufficient, saying it has failed to fully confront one of the country's greatest public health challenges.

As the drug crisis deepens, some believe it is not only lives that are being lost, but also the promise of the American Dream.