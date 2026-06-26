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Insights | CISCE a timely, forward-looking platform to Australia: Australian diplomat

2026-06-26 11:34:36Ecns.cn Editor : Meng Xiangjun ECNS App Download

The China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) is more than just a trade show, it's a very timely and forward-looking platform for Australia, said Dominic Trindade, Commercial Minister at the Australian Embassy in Beijing and Austrade’s general manager for the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Taiwan, in an interview with China News Network during the 4th CISCE which kicked off on Monday in Beijing.

Trindade noted that Australia and China are important trading partners for each other in goods and services. Bilateral trade not only depends on open rules under the World Trade Organization (WTO) and China-Australia Free Trade Agreement (FTA), but also is built up around strong reliable and resilient supply chains, he said.

The CISCE focuses on not just trade volume, but on how to make supply chains more efficient, sustainable, and interconnected, he noted.

Australia wants to take this opportunity to highlight its strengths as a clean, reliable, innovative trading partner, and through face-to-face business engagement here, it aims to deepen trust and confidence between businesses, strengthen relationships, and build commercial outcomes that benefit both sides, the diplomat added. (Zhang Dongfang, Lin Zhuowei)

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