Rural jobs expand in Xizang's Shannan as farming and tourism take root

(ECNS) - Rural industries in Shannan, Xizang are creating new sources of local employment as greenhouse farming and community-run homestays expand, enabling residents to earn income without needing to leave their villages.

In Qiongjie county, workers start their early mornings sorting vegetables such as peppers and cucumbers at a greenhouse base that has become a key local employment project. Gama Pingcuo, a production manager at Shannan Yaji Ecological Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, told China News Network that the facility initially operated at a loss and faced significant wage costs for more than 170 workers.

The project later stabilized through technical training and the development of additional revenue streams, including vegetable picking and tourism visits, Gama said. More than 30 villagers have now mastered greenhouse cultivation techniques.

He said the greatest benefit is flexible local employment.

"We are relatively flexible. You can work for a month, three months or a year. After handling your family matters, you can come back to work here," Gama said. He added that in contrast to outside jobs, workers do not lose their positions after taking extended leave.

Local residents are gradually taking over greenhouse management responsibilities, shifting from company-led operations to villager-led management, he said.

In Zhashi Cundeng community in Nedong district, homestay tourism has become a parallel income source built by villagers themselves. Community worker Solang Yangjin said the business began with just seven households and 22 beds. Infrastructure upgrades in 2019, including improvements to roads, lighting and sanitation facilities, helped improve conditions and attract more visitors.

As tourism grew, the community introduced a rotation system to ensure that each household benefits equally. Solang said collective income distribution from homestays reached more than 900,000 yuan in 2025, which was shared among 85 participating households.

Residents over 60 have also formed a welcoming group to receive visitors, creating additional income while giving older villagers more opportunities for social engagement.

Solang said the arrival of tourists has also changed daily life in the community, with villagers improving language skills and hygiene habits, while online sharing has further boosted visitor numbers.

Together, greenhouse agriculture and homestay tourism are reshaping rural livelihoods in Shannan by creating flexible jobs and keeping income opportunities within local communities.

(By Zhang Jiahao)