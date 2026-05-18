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Clear waters, shared future: discovering China’s green transition in Ningbo

2026-05-18 16:28:32Ecns.cn Editor : Meng Xiangjun ECNS App Download

In Ningbo, a city named after the wish for calm seas and still waves, we found a living portrait of China's green transition.

It starts with a "breathing" sponge city and leads to the shores of Dongqian Lake, where the SCO Green and Sustainable Development Forum brought together ministers, ambassadors, and entrepreneurs.

An SCO official called China a "leading star." The Maldives ambassador asked for green technologies to make his island nation more resilient. An Australian businessman described a green loop of minerals and batteries running both ways. And a British vlogger living in Ningbo put it simply: he feels embarrassed driving a petrol car now. 

A city’s clear waters reflect a deeper wisdom, harmony between people and nature. And when faces from across the world gather by the lake, green development is no longer a single country’s story. It becomes a shared chapter written together. (Lin Zhuowei)

 

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