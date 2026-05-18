Wuhan University opens campus without reservations, students complain of crowds

(ECNS)— Wuhan University in central China's Hubei Province has drawn student complaints over overcrowding and disruptive tourist behavior after scrapping its visitor reservation system, according to media reports.

The university began allowing visitors to enter freely last Wednesday without prior booking, requiring only identification for access.

Some students said on social media that tourists climbed trees for photos and livestreamed students during physical education classes.

Others said a surge in visitors caused severe crowding in campus cafeterias, leaving some students unable to find seats during peak meal hours.

A cafeteria staff member said the crowds were partly driven by large numbers of high school students visiting the campus ahead of China's college entrance examinations, describing the situation as temporary.

The university's security department said it had not received reports about outsiders livestreaming classes but advised students to contact campus security if such incidents occurred.

Security staff also said they could only discourage behaviors such as climbing trees because they lacked law enforcement authority.

(By Zhang Jiahao)