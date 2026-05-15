The Beijing International Film Festival through international eyes

Film enthusiasts and filmmakers from a wide range of countries including the Dominican Republic, Russia, South Africa, and Canada gathered in Beijing for the Beijing International Film Festival.

Among them were international students studying film in China, as well as Canadian filmmakers presenting their work at festival screenings.

Participants described Beijing as a city where traditional culture meets global openness — vibrant, diverse and full of energy.

For many, the festival provided an opportunity to share stories across cultures and engage with China’s growing film industry.