Huazhou, known as the hometown of Huajuhong, which is a prized variety of pomelo peel in Guangdong Province, is celebrating a strong harvest season.

Once offered as an imperial tribute, this ancient specialty has become part of everyday life, appearing in teas, lozenges, snacks, and other health-related products.

At China’s annual “Two Sessions” in 2026, Vice Foreign Minister Hua Chunying praised Huajuhong for its throat-soothing properties after taking two Huajuhong lozenges.

Today, Huajuhong-related products have been exported to more than 30 countries and regions, including the United States, Japan, and Europe.

So come and discover the uniqueness of Huazhou’s local treasure!