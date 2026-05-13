Wednesday May 13, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Video

Unlocking Chinese Cities | How a local fruit is putting Huazhou on the global map

2026-05-13 12:05:07Ecns.cn Editor : Wang Gaofei ECNS App Download
Special: Unlock Chinese Cities

Huazhou, known as the hometown of Huajuhong, which is a prized variety of pomelo peel in Guangdong Province, is celebrating a strong harvest season.

Once offered as an imperial tribute, this ancient specialty has become part of everyday life, appearing in teas, lozenges, snacks, and other health-related products. 

At China’s annual “Two Sessions” in 2026, Vice Foreign Minister Hua Chunying praised Huajuhong for its throat-soothing properties after taking two Huajuhong lozenges.

Today, Huajuhong-related products have been exported to more than 30 countries and regions, including the United States, Japan, and Europe. 

So come and discover the uniqueness of Huazhou’s local treasure!

 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]