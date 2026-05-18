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Chinese motorcycle maker ZXMOTO claims fifth WorldSSP win of season

2026-05-18 16:05:51Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- French rider Valentin Debise, riding for Chinese motorcycle manufacturer ZXMOTO, won the second WorldSSP race of the 2026 Czech Round at Autodrom Most on Sunday, securing the team's fifth victory of the season.

Starting from pole position on the ZXMOTO 820RR, Debise led early before being overtaken several times in a tightly contested race.

With six laps remaining, Debise and Turkish rider Can Oncu exchanged the lead repeatedly before the Frenchman completed a decisive overtake on the final lap to secure victory.

Just one day earlier, in the first WorldSSP race of the 2026 Czech Round at Autodrom Most, Debise riding a ZXMOTO had already captured the title, delivering the Chinese manufacturer's fourth win of the season.

(By Gong Weiwei)

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