China, U.S. to hold economic, trade consultations in ROK on May 12-13

As agreed by both China and the United States, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will lead a delegation to the Republic of Korea (ROK) to hold economic and trade consultations with the United States from May 12 to 13, the Ministry of Commerce announced on Sunday.

The two sides will be guided by the important consensus reached between the two heads of state at their meeting in Busan and during previous calls, and will hold consultations on economic and trade issues of mutual concern, according to the ministry.