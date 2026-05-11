Lebanese PM says Lebanon open to peace agreement with Israel if demands met

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said on Sunday that Lebanon is open to a peace agreement with Israel once its demands are met, stressing that Beirut currently focuses on "stopping hostilities and ending the war."

In an interview with Al-Arabiya, Salam said ongoing negotiations with Israel include Lebanon's demand for "a clear agenda for Israeli withdrawal." He added that Lebanon "did not choose the war, but was dragged into the confrontation between Iran and the United States."

"The majority of Lebanese support negotiations to stop the war," he said.

Salam added that the southern Lebanese city of Bint Jbeil "has become a copy of Gaza" due to extensive destruction, noting that 86 Lebanese villages are under Israeli occupation as tensions continue to escalate in southern Lebanon.

His remarks came despite a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that took effect last month following weeks of cross-border fighting tied to broader regional tensions triggered by U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran.