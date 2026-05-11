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China launches Tianzhou-10 cargo craft to send space station supplies

2026-05-11 09:16:38Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

China launched the cargo craft Tianzhou-10 from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on Monday morning to deliver supplies for its orbiting Tiangong space station, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

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