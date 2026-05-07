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Comicomment: Everyday 'freedom', endless gun terror in America

2026-05-07 16:56:16Ecns.cn Editor : Meng Xiangjun ECNS App Download

A shooting at the annual dinner of the White House Correspondents' Association has once again drawn attention to America's deepening political polarization, rampant gun violence and growing public distrust.

As shock continues to ripple through U.S. political circles, multiple shootings across the country have left more than a dozen people dead or injured. From elite venues frequented by politicians to ordinary city streets, the latest violence has further heightened public fears over gun control and public safety.

The right to life is the most fundamental human right. The Statue of Liberty may symbolize freedom, but the endless sound of gunfire continues to expose America's deepening failures in governance and public safety.

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