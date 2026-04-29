Comicomment: A militarist drive toward self-destruction

In a dangerous policy shift, the Japanese government officially eased its arms export rules last week, allowing the sale of lethal weapons. Underpinning the military push is a continuous campaign to reshape historical memory. Japan's right-wing forces seem to believe that stepping on the gas will let them break through the boundaries of peace. What they fail to realize is that this train, accelerating toward the brink of losing control, will only be swept along by the specter of self-destructive militarism and hurtle into an abyss of no return.