From Desert to Oasis: Pakistani journalists, scholars praise Xinjiang's ecological efforts

A delegation of media and think tank representatives from Pakistan visited Makit County in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region recently, located on the southwestern edge of the Taklimakan, China's largest and the world's second-largest drifting desert.

In the autumn of 2012, a large-scale ecological afforestation project covering one million mu was launched in this county to curb wind erosion and stabilizing sand. Over the past decade, sustained efforts have yielded notable results.

Delegation members said they were deeply impressed by the region's ecological restoration efforts driven by government guidance and community participation, noting that the experience has not only improved the local environment, but also offers valuable lessons for countries, including Pakistan, in addressing drought and desertification.

(Xu Jiawen,Intern: Xu Ziran)