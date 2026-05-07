Thursday May 7, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

Samsung to exit Chinese mainland home appliance market amid weak profitability

2026-05-07 17:02:40Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - Samsung Electronics said Wednesday it will stop selling home appliance products in the Chinese mainland, citing weakening profitability.

The company said it will cease sales of products including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and vacuum cleaners after reviewing "rapidly changing market conditions." Smartphone sales will continue.

Samsung said it would continue to provide after-sales support in accordance with Chinese consumer protection laws and warranty regulations.

The company will maintain operations in China related to mobile devices, semiconductors and medical equipment, including semiconductor plants in Xi'an and Suzhou.

Samsung's visual display and digital appliance divisions reported a combined operating loss of $145 million in 2025, while net profit at its China sales unit fell 44% year-on-year.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]