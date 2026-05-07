Samsung to exit Chinese mainland home appliance market amid weak profitability

(ECNS) - Samsung Electronics said Wednesday it will stop selling home appliance products in the Chinese mainland, citing weakening profitability.

The company said it will cease sales of products including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and vacuum cleaners after reviewing "rapidly changing market conditions." Smartphone sales will continue.

Samsung said it would continue to provide after-sales support in accordance with Chinese consumer protection laws and warranty regulations.

The company will maintain operations in China related to mobile devices, semiconductors and medical equipment, including semiconductor plants in Xi'an and Suzhou.

Samsung's visual display and digital appliance divisions reported a combined operating loss of $145 million in 2025, while net profit at its China sales unit fell 44% year-on-year.

(By Zhang Jiahao)