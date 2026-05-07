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China ready to work for more stability, improvement in ties with U.S.: FM

2026-05-07 17:49:16Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

China is willing to work with the United States to faithfully implement the important common understandings reached by the two heads of state, so that China-U.S. relations can truly stabilize and improve, to better benefit both countries and the whole world, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with a visiting delegation of U.S. senators led by Steve Daines, in Beijing.

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