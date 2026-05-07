China ready to work for more stability, improvement in ties with U.S.: FM

China is willing to work with the United States to faithfully implement the important common understandings reached by the two heads of state, so that China-U.S. relations can truly stabilize and improve, to better benefit both countries and the whole world, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with a visiting delegation of U.S. senators led by Steve Daines, in Beijing.