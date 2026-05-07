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China seeks volunteers for bed-rest study simulating spaceflight conditions

2026-05-07 16:32:39Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) - China is recruiting volunteers for a bed-rest experiment designed to simulate the effects of microgravity as part of research into long-duration spaceflight, state media reported.

The experiment, called the Earth Star-3 bed-rest study, is scheduled to begin in Beijing later this year, the China Astronaut Research and Training Center said Wednesday. Participants may receive up to 70,000 yuan ($10,300) in compensation.

Volunteers will be randomly assigned to either a control or exercise group and will remain in bed for about 15 to 30 days, with the total period not exceeding 60 days.

Participants must stay in either a six-degree head-down or head-up bed position while eating, sleeping and undergoing medical tests. Those in the exercise group will also complete scheduled daily workouts.

Researchers use the head-down position to mimic the redistribution of body fluids and reduced muscle activity experienced by astronauts in space.

The study aims to examine effects on cardiovascular function, bone density and muscle loss, and to test countermeasures for long-term missions.

The training center has previously conducted 15-day, 60-day and 90-day bed-rest studies.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

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