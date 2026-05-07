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China urges U.S. to earnestly respect core interests, properly manage differences: FM

2026-05-07 17:54:55Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

China hopes that the United States will view China objectively, understand China rationally, respect China's core interests earnestly, manage differences properly, and join hands to do more major, practical and good things that are beneficial to both countries and the world, as well as to send more positive signals to the world, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with a visiting delegation of U.S. senators led by Steve Daines, in Beijing.

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