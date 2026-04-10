CIIE Stories | Innovative power driving sustainable development

As one of the first entrepreneurs to enter the China–Malaysia durian trade, Wang Jiaqiang, Founder of Shiboshi Group and General Manager of Muhua Sdn. Bhd., has participated in the China International Import Expo (CIIE) three times. He has witnessed how Chinese consumers have come to understand and love Malaysian durians through the CIIE, and deeply felt the new vitality the Chinese market has brought to Malaysia's durian industry.

At the CIIE, Muhua also connected with a Chinese security technology company, and together they developed AI intelligent detection technology to assess durian quality. This collaboration has significantly enhanced the standardization and international competitiveness of Malaysian durians, while also contributing to the development of Malaysia's rural economy.

Please watch this episode of "CIIE Stories" and hear firsthand insights from Wang Jiaqiang, Founder of Shiboshi Group and General Manager of Muhua Sdn. Bhd., and LIM KIAN SENG, Malaysian partner orchard owner of Muhua.