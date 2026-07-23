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China, Russia seek deeper cross-border tourism cooperation

2026-07-23 13:21:56Ecns.cn Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download
The China-Russia Conference on Cross-border Culture and Tourism Integration is held in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, on July 22, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Nina)
The China-Russia Conference on Cross-border Culture and Tourism Integration is held in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, on July 22, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Nina)

(ECNS) -- A China-Russia cross-border culture and tourism conference was held on Wednesday in northeast China’s Harbin, capital city of Heilongjiang Province, drawing over 160 culture and tourism representatives from 20 Russian regions and Heilongjiang to attend to discuss on tourism facilitation between China and Russia.

Heilongjiang and participating Russian regions issued a cooperation initiative covering easier border clearance, improved tourism services and reciprocal visitor flows, following the extension of mutual visa-free travel arrangements through the end of 2027.

The conference also announced that the first direct air route between Harbin and Russia’s Kamchatka Krai is planned to open in September. The route will allow Kamchatka seafood, including live crab and red caviar, to reach Harbin by air in about 3.5 hours. Yuliya Morozova, chair of the Kamchatka Krai government, said it would also support tourism and education exchanges.

(By Intern Yang Hongran, Zhang Dongfang)

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