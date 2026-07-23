Chinese FM says external meddling, maritime disputes hype will turn Philippines into manipulated pawn

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro in Manila, the Philippines, July 22, 2026. (Photo/Xinhua)

(ECNS) -- Facts have proven that allowing external forces to meddle in regional affairs and deliberately hyping up maritime disputes will only reduce the Philippines to a pawn manipulated by others, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during his meeting with Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro in Manila, the Philippines.

He emphasized that to develop China-Philippines relations, it is crucial to grasp the right direction. China has never constituted a security threat to the Philippines, nor has it ever invaded or colonized the country throughout history.

It is an objective reality that the two sides have disputes over territorial claims and maritime delimitation, Wang noted, saying that China has consistently committed to managing differences and stabilizing the situation through bilateral dialogue and consultation.

The Philippines, however, abandoned bilateral negotiation mechanisms, assembled an ad hoc "arbitral tribunal" urged by extraterritorial forces, manufactured and hyped up the so-called award, which is illegal and void, he said.

China has never accepted, participated, or recognized this "award" from the very outset, the foreign minister said. The Philippines should immediately stop its provocative actions on maritime issues, abide by the commitments it has made to China to date, and take tangible steps to stabilize bilateral ties, he concluded.

(By Alex)