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Foreign vlogger debunks flawed rhetoric behind western Xinjiang allegations

2026-07-22 11:35:22Ecns.cn Editor : Wang Gaofei ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Most of the so-called "evidence" behind Western allegations against Xinjiang is prefaced by words of uncertainty, like "This could be happening", "This may be happening", noted Fernando Munoz Bernal, a Colombian vlogger, in the latest News Lounge with China News Network.

He further pointed out that there is zero certainty in all their reporting, and such groundless claims can be applied to anything.

He has travelled to Xinjiang by car many times, with his footprints covering places such as Urumqi, Hotan, and Kashgar.

He urged the public to stay sober-minded when confronting biased narratives about Xinjiang deliberately pushed by external forces and to identify the flawed claims and tricks used to send a message that is not true.

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