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China's central SOEs raise R&D spending 3.8% in H1to drive tech innovation

2026-07-23 12:55:31Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's centrally administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) stepped up efforts to advance key technologies in the first half of 2026, with their research and development (R&D) investment increasing 3.8% year on year, according to official data released at a seminar held by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.

The rise in R&D spending came as central SOEs continued their efforts to improve their industrial layout and structure while deepening reforms, the state-asset regulator said.

(By Kira)
(By Kira)
 

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