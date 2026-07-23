China's central SOEs raise R&D spending 3.8% in H1to drive tech innovation

(ECNS) -- China's centrally administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) stepped up efforts to advance key technologies in the first half of 2026, with their research and development (R&D) investment increasing 3.8% year on year, according to official data released at a seminar held by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.

The rise in R&D spending came as central SOEs continued their efforts to improve their industrial layout and structure while deepening reforms, the state-asset regulator said.