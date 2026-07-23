China targets major renewable energy growth by 2030

Wind turbines stand on the Yellow Sea, June 11, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

(ECNS) -- China has released a five-year plan for renewable energy development covering the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) period, the National Energy Administration said on Thursday.

The document, jointly issued by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the NEA, noted that China’s renewable energy sector will enter a new stage marked by expanded scale, improved quality and more reliable substitution for conventional energy.

By 2030, renewable energy consumption is expected to reach approximately 1.8 billion tonnes of standard coal equivalent. Installed renewable power generation capacity is projected to reach about 3.5 billion kilowatts, with annual electricity generation of around 6 trillion kilowatt-hours.

The combined installed capacity of wind and solar power is expected to exceed 2.8 billion kilowatts, while their annual generation is forecast to surpass 4 trillion kilowatt-hours.

Renewable energy includes hydropower, wind, solar, biomass, geothermal and marine energy. The document defines new energy as all renewable sources except hydropower.

(By Intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)