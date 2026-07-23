ASEAN-China Tourism Dialogue kicks off in Malaysia's Langkawi

Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing speaks at the ASEAN-China Tourism Dialogue in Langkawi Island, Kedah, Malaysia, July 22, 2026. (Photo: provided to China News Service)



(ECNS) -- The ASEAN-China Tourism Dialogue was held Wednesday on Langkawi Island, Kedah, Malaysia, drawing more than 300 guests, including officials from cultural and tourism authorities of China and ASEAN member states as well as representatives from the tourism industry.

The dialogue aims to further deepen tourism cooperation between China and ASEAN.

Malaysia's Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Tiong King Sing said in his keynote address that ASEAN and China have enjoyed a strong and long-standing partnership.

"There is still huge potential ahead by improving connectivity, making travel easier, promoting sustainable tourism, and developing new tourism products together. ASEAN and China can create even greater opportunities for shared growth and prosperity," Tiong said.

Ouyang Yujing, Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia, said in his address that China and ASEAN countries are close neighbors linked by mountains and rivers and connected through cultural ties.

He hopes the dialogue would serve as an opportunity to explore new pathways for China-ASEAN tourism cooperation and inject new impetus into the high-quality development of regional tourism.

(By Alex)