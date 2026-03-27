CIIE Stories | CIIE offers fertile ground for Zespri

Every March, at Zespri orchards in New Zealand, the freshest kiwifruit are picked and shipped to ports in China right on schedule. When autumn arrives, Zespri's global leadership also keeps its annual appointment with the China International Import Expo (CIIE), returning with the same dedication and trust.

Statistics show that over the eight years Zespri has participated in the CIIE, its sales in the Chinese market have increased by 20 million standard retail trays, while its revenue has doubled.

Please watch this episode of "CIIE Stories" and hear firsthand insights from Michael Jiang, President of Zespri Greater China.