(100 great changes) Chinese medical workers provide global aid

This team has crossed continents and oceans to contribute China's strength to the health and well-being of people around the world.

After the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the National Health Commission immediately shared information with WHO and relevant countries and regions to fight against the pandemic. So far, China has provided hundreds of billions of medical supplies to 153 countries and 15 international organizations, and over 2.2 billion doses of vaccines to more than 120 countries and international organizations.

Medical assistance has always been an important part of China's international obligations and foreign exchanges. Since 1963, China has been giving medical aid to foreign countries, sending medical teams to relevant countries and regions, and providing various forms of medical assistance. In 2023, it will mark the 60th year of China's medical aid to foreign countries.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, Chinese medical aid team has developed a comprehensive system composed of medical teams, innovative programs, short-term free consultation and capacity building.

China has also been promoting a "Health Silk Road", striving to create highlights of foreign medical aid. Over the past decade, China has sent medical teams to countries in need, and cooperated with 46 hospitals in 41 African countries. China has also carried out free cataract and heart surgery in more than 30 countries, treating a total of 22 million patients and saving countless lives.

Human health is highly interwoven. With practical actions, China pursues a chapter of international friendship in medical assistance, and promotes the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

