LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Pelosi says to step down as top Democrat in U.S. House

2022-11-18 08:19:59Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday that she's stepping down as top Democrat in the House of Representatives.

"I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress," Pelosi said in a floor speech at noon.

At the age of 82, Pelosi was re-elected this year to represent California's 12th congressional district in the House on Capitol Hill.

U.S. media outlets have projected Republicans will take control of the lower chamber after the 2022 midterm elections.

House Republicans on Tuesday nominated the current Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to be House speaker.

It's unclear who will lead House Democrats in the coming two years with Pelosi's departure from the leadership.

Speaker is the political and parliamentary leader of the House, one of the two legislative bodies in the U.S. Congress.

Democrats will retain control of the U.S. Senate in the next Congress, which will convene for the first time on Jan. 3, 2023.

Public trust in Congress reached an all-time low, with only 7 percent of Americans expressing "a great deal" or "quite a lot" of confidence in it, according to a Gallup poll released this summer. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]