Zelensky says Ukrainian experts to participate in probe of Poland's projectile falling

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Ukrainian experts will participate in a probe of the deadly projectile falling in southeastern Poland, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

"Yesterday, we received confirmation that our specialists will participate in the investigation. Until the investigation is completed, we cannot say for sure which missiles or their parts fell on Polish territory," Zelensky said.

On Tuesday, about 100 missiles were fired by Russia against Ukraine, Zelensky said, voicing his belief that some of those missiles could have crossed the Ukrainian-Polish border.

"We have seen pictures of funnel diameter. It could not be only the remnants of anti-missile systems," he said.

On Wednesday, Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), said that Kiev requested access to the site of the explosions in Poland for representatives of Ukraine's Defense Ministry and the State Service for Emergencies.

On Tuesday, two Polish citizens were killed by the projectile falling in the Polish village of Przewodow near the Poland-Ukraine border.

Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), said the explosion was likely not an attack from Russia but was caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile.