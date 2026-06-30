Macao's tourism sector flourishes on diversity

On a rainy morning in mid-June, the familiar melody of Jasmine Flower, one of China's most beloved folk songs, drifted through the ornate interior of the Dom Pedro V Theatre in Macao, the first Western-style theater built in China.

The performers were members of the Macao Chinese Orchestra. Their instruments — the erhu and guzheng — embodied the essence of traditional Chinese music, while the resonant tones of the cello, a hallmark of Western classical tradition, were woven seamlessly into the arrangement. As the final notes faded, applause filled the 160-year-old theater.

The scene could hardly have unfolded anywhere but Macao.

As tourism ministers from across the Asia-Pacific gathered last week for the 13th APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting, Macao presented itself as a living embodiment of cultural coexistence — a place where East and West have shared streets, flavors, architecture and traditions for more than four centuries.

In a city covering just 33 square kilometers, visitors can walk from the ruins of a European church facade to the Na Tcha Temple in a matter of minutes, while Macao cuisine blends Portuguese culinary traditions with Chinese ingredients and Southeast Asian spices.

"Macao is firmly rooted in Chinese culture while serving as an important window for exchanges and mutual learning between Eastern and Western civilizations," said O Lam, secretary for social affairs and culture of the Macao Special Administrative Region government.

The APEC gathering, she said, provided an opportunity to showcase Macao's role as a place where Chinese culture remains the mainstream while diverse cultures coexist and flourish.

Pansy Ho Chiu-king, chairperson of the Global Tourism Economy Research Center, believes the city's dual identity has become one of its greatest assets.

"The cultural and tourism sector is Macao's pillar industry," Ho said."Our openness and inclusiveness make it easier for us to connect with different regions of the world and give us a unique appeal."

Macao is a gateway through which international visitors can better understand contemporary China, she said.

With about 600,000 residents, the city has the world's highest concentration of internationally recognized five-star hotel brands.

"Our service capacity, multilingual capabilities and international standards are among our greatest strengths," Ho said.

What Ho finds most remarkable is how seamlessly Macao has integrated its past with its future.

At the Historic Centre of Macao, a UNESCO World Heritage site, colonial buildings stand alongside centuries-old Chinese temples. Across the Cotai Strip, futuristic resorts rise from reclaimed land that did not exist a generation ago.

Since Macao's return to the motherland, the skyline has changed dramatically, but the historic neighborhoods that define the city's character remain intact.

Tourism authorities have expanded efforts to integrate heritage preservation, neighborhood revitalization and cultural experiences into tourism offerings.

New campaigns are targeting visitors from a broader range of international markets, according to Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macao Government Tourism Office.

In 2025, Macao received more than 40 million visitors. Arrivals have already exceeded 14.6 million in the first four months of this year, including more than 1 million international travelers, she said.

Meanwhile, neighboring Hengqin in Guangdong province has become a platform for economic diversification and deeper integration.

Wu Chuangwei, director of the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, said new travel facilitation measures are making multi-destination tourism more seamless.

A policy introduced in May 2024 allows organized tour groups to travel multiple times between Hengqin and Macao within a seven-day period. By April, more than 36,000 tour groups involving over 168,000 travelers had taken advantage of the arrangement, according to the bureau.

Leong Wai Man, director of Macao's Cultural Affairs Bureau, said the SAR is ramping up efforts to build a new international tourism and cultural district — a platform where Chinese culture serves as the mainstream while diverse cultures coexist.

In addition, new performance venues and talent development programs are intended to strengthen cultural ties across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area while attracting global audiences, Leong said.