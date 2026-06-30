CPC focuses on self-governance amid complex new challenges

Residents of Xiangxi village in Jiahe county, Hunan province, recently received refunds after local discipline inspectors discovered that improper fees had been charged for processing certificates for self-built housing.

The discovery began with a complaint against a village group leader and a retired township official, who had charged residents under the guise of assisting with homestead-related documents. Upon investigation, local authorities confirmed the violation, addressed those involved and returned the money.

The case exemplifies the grassroots application of Xi Jinping Thought on Party Building, introduced at a national conference on June 15. The Thought outlines 14 major aspects, including advancing the full and rigorous self-governance of the Communist Party of China, making the improvement of work conduct a regular and long-term task, governing the Party with strict discipline, integrating efforts to ensure that officials do not dare to, are unable to, and have no desire to commit corruption, and strengthening Party governance through institutions and rules. It serves as a fundamental guideline for enhancing Party building in the new era.

Yang Weidong, a professor at the Institute of Rule of Law at China University of Political Science and Law, said that the new Thought has evolved from discussions on Party building since the 18th National Congress of the CPC in 2012, addressing new governance challenges.

The core logic emphasizes the relationship between overall Party leadership and rigorous self-governance, with full and rigorous Party self-governance being crucial to supporting the Party's leadership, he said.

The concept of full and rigorous Party self-governance was clearly put forward by President Xi Jinping during a 2014 inspection tour in Jiangsu province, and became part of the Four-Pronged Comprehensive Strategy, together with building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, deepening reform comprehensively and advancing law-based governance.

At the fifth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection in January, Xi emphasized the need for higher standards in self-governance and more effective anti-corruption efforts.

Ji Yaping, a professor of the School of Administrative Law at Northwest University of Political Science and Law, noted that full and rigorous Party self-governance has been central to Party building since the 18th National Congress of the CPC. As a large party, the CPC, which will celebrate its 105th anniversary on Wednesday, faces complex governance challenges and must address these to maintain long-term governing capacity.

According to an article posted by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, rigorous self-governance involves governing the whole Party, maintaining strict standards and ensuring that Party committees and discipline inspection commissions fulfill their responsibilities. Ji said it is a system encompassing discipline, institutions, ideology, work conduct and culture. These elements interact and must be advanced systematically to achieve the overall goal of Party governance.

Work conduct is a crucial aspect, as it influences thinking and behavior within the Party, Ji said, adding that misconduct and corruption should be addressed together, as misconduct often leads to corruption. Ji also emphasized that tackling symptoms as well as root causes is essential for effective anti-corruption efforts.

Yang, the professor, highlighted that work conduct issues are difficult to detect but are fundamentally about Party building and the balance between public and private interests. These issues evolve with societal changes, such as improved living standards or new forms of formalism facilitated by the internet.

The case of Jiahe county illustrates how misconduct can arise around grassroots power. Since the beginning of the year, the county's discipline inspection authorities have focused on misconduct and corruption affecting residents, especially in rural areas. They have filed 93 cases, imposed sanctions on 27 individuals, and returned 6.66 million yuan ($980,000) in money and property to the public.

The county has also urged departments to review village-level asset transactions and fee collections to prevent recurrence, noting that discipline and institutions are key to strict Party governance.

Yang noted that institutions encompass State laws, Party regulations and internal rules, while discipline specifically targets Party members, emphasizing that the two systems are different but connected. Many officials are both public servants and Party members, while others fall into only one category, he added, so State laws as well as Party rules need to play their roles.

Rule-of-law thinking

Since the 18th National Congress of the CPC, the Party has emphasized separating discipline from law, making discipline stricter and prioritizing it over law. Ji, the professor, said that governing the Party through institutions involves applying rule-of-law thinking to Party governance, adding that institutions provide stability and support long-term development, and Party rules must be enforced to punish violations.

The integrated approach to preventing corruption reflects systematic thinking. Ji said that anti-corruption efforts include case investigation, cultural development and institutional construction, which must be advanced together. New forms of corruption require modern information technology to detect and address issues effectively.

Jiahe county has explored data-based management, smart alerts and open supervision to regulate village power. This system integrates information on village finances and policies to identify risks and strengthen supervision.

Yang emphasized the role of technology in preventing problems, but cautioned against potential risks. The grassroots level remains a key test, as governance can weaken at the front line. Rules must be adapted to local realities, translating higher-level requirements into specific, practical guidelines.