China announces additional $14 million in emergency aid for Venezuela

(ECNS) -- China will provide an additional 100 million yuan (about $14 million) in emergency humanitarian assistance to Venezuela to support earthquake relief and post-disaster reconstruction, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Monday.

Guo said China is closely monitoring the aftermath of the earthquake. Building on the cash assistance already provided, the Chinese government has decided to deliver an additional RMB 100 million worth of emergency relief supplies, which will be transported to Venezuela as soon as possible.

China has also supplied satellite imagery of the earthquake-hit areas to support Venezuela's disaster relief efforts, the spokesperson said.

According to Guo, Chinese companies operating in Venezuela and local Chinese community organizations have voluntarily donated urgently needed construction equipment and medical supplies. They have also organized rescue teams to assist with search and rescue operations.

China stands ready to continue providing further assistance in line with the evolving needs of the disaster response in Venezuela, Guo said.

(By Gong Weiwei)