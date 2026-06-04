Adventurers scramble to experience sky ladder in Hunan

Visitors take on the 168-meter "sky ladder", which is part of a protected climbing route on Qixing Mountain in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, in April. (Photo: China Daily)

A shaky chestcam video, a mist-shrouded iron ladder and one trembling question — "Is this the way to heaven?" — have propelled the 168-meter "sky ladder", part of a via ferrata, or protected climbing route, in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, into the global spotlight.

Posted on social media platform RedNote in March, the first-person clip captures a climber inching up metal rungs that vanish into clouds. The ladder sways with the movement of people above and below. "I'm almost there," she whispers, sounding both frightened and unbowed.

The video was an instant hit, receiving more than 29,000 comments.

"My legs turned to jelly just from watching it," one viewer wrote. Another one said, "It feels like I'm the one standing on that sky ladder."

The buzz has traveled far beyond China.

By May, YouTube videos about the attraction had racked up more than 50 million views, while Instagram clips topped 100 million.

Dubbed "China's highest via ferrata", the ladder is attached to Qixing Mountain, a karst tableland around 13 kilometers from downtown Zhangjiajie.

With an average height of 1,328 meters above sea level, the mountain's dramatic landscape of sheer cliffs, deep gorges, seas of clouds and waterfalls has now been transformed into a thrilling outdoor adventure playground, complete with metal cables, ladders and steps that safely guide visitors up the vertical terrain.

According to Tian Jianbing, general manager of the Zhangjiajie Qixing Mountain Scenic Area, the via ferrata, or "iron path", has welcomed nearly 150,000 visitors since its opening in November 2024, including more than 27,000 foreign guests from 42 countries and regions.

In July, the attraction was featured on French television channel TF1's flagship evening news.

For Oleksii Lisianskyi, a Ukrainian outdoor enthusiast, via ferratas are nothing new, but after tackling Qixing Mountain on a sunny Saturday morning in April, the 35-year-old was left buzzing with an excitement like never before.

"This one in Zhangjiajie is definitely the biggest and most challenging I've ever experienced," Lisianskyi said. "Higher, longer, more obstacles — it really pushes you."

Setting out around 8 am, helmet and harness on, he looked up at the rock face melting into the mist.

"OK … this is real," he recalled thinking. On the wall, strangers quickly became teammates.

"You help each other, share stories, take photos together. It becomes more than just a challenge."

Climbers from around the world made it feel, in his words, "very international".

Unlike the intimidating videos, the real journey was a mix of pure fun and adrenaline, with plenty of picture-perfect moments.

Safety is paramount. The climbing route features a dual-cable system comprising a 12-millimeter main lifeline and a second cable linking every handhold. Climbers are secured with two locking carabiners that can be opened with a special tool. As the designers put it,"You can't fall, even if you want to".

Lisianskyi and his companions finished before noon. At the top, a small ritual awaited: ringing a bell three times to mark their achievement. "After that, everyone shares their experience — the hardest part, the most exciting moment," he said.

Finishers will receive a certificate in Chinese and English, a trophy and — unexpectedly — drone footage capturing their ascent.

"Totally worth it," Lisianskyi said with a grin.

And if an even bigger challenge comes? "I'll definitely go again."

If you go

Where: Qixing Mountain via ferrata in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province

When: For the best views, pick a sunny day; cloudy conditions add drama but reduce visibility.

How: Drive to the Qixing Mountain Tourist Center (free parking) or take a 40-minute taxi from Zhangjiajie West Railway Station. From the center, ride the cable car and shuttle bus to the gear station.

A ticket for two routes costs 780 yuan ($115), covering cable car, shuttle bus, climbing gear and a 30-minute safety briefing with professional coaches.

Wear nonslip, thick-soled shoes, quick-dry sportswear and long pants. Water and chocolate for the climb are available on-site.