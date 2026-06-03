Taiwan's DPP lacks willingness, ability to resolve power shortages: mainland spokesperson

(ECNS) -- Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities are focused on pursuing "Taiwan independence" and lack both the willingness and ability to resolve the island's power shortages, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks at a press conference in response to a media query about Taiwan's power supply. Concerns over power demand have grown following comments by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang that Taiwan would need more electricity.

Zhu said that power shortages have become a weak link in Taiwan's economic and social development, a fact that is widely recognized.

She accused the DPP of politicizing energy issues instead of addressing them directly, alleging the authorities have used the matter as a tool against political opponents. According to Zhu, this reflects a focus on partisan interests at the expense of residents' well‑being and the island's long‑term development.

(By Gong Weiwei)