Illegal internet addiction correction in central China halted after student's ordeal

Surveillance footage from a parking lot shows Suling , wearing a white top in the middle, being forcibly taken away by her family members and staff from Information Consulting Co., March 15, 2026. (Photo provided to Southern People Weekly)

(ECNS) -- Authorities in central China's Henan Province have ordered an education consultancy to cease illegal operations after a university student alleged she was tricked into a correction facility where force and surveillance were used to enforce discipline, according to an official statement Tuesday.

The 21‑year‑old woman, identified by the pseudonym Suling (alias), said she was lured into a vehicle in March by family members who disapproved of her boyfriend and taken to a camp run by Lixuan Education Information Consulting Co., Southern People Weekly reported.

Citing surveillance footage and the woman's account, the magazine said that at the facility in Sanmenxia City, she was dragged, kicked by instructors, barred from using the toilet alone, required to obtain special permission to shower, and forced to record videos to reassure her parents.

Local government at district level in Sanmenxia city said it had set up a joint investigation team comprising police, education, market regulation and women's federation officials to probe the case. The investigation found that the company had been conducting educational correction activities without legally obtaining the necessary administrative permits. "We have ordered it to immediately stop its illegal acts," the statement said.

The company's registered business scope includes education consulting, non‑clinical psychological counseling, event planning, catering, and accommodation.

Authorities said they are investigating further violations and will urge the company to communicate with parents to properly resolve the issues.

(By Zhang Dongfang)