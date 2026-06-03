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South China's Shenzhen to open world's first hotel fully staffed by robots

2026-06-03 16:08:56Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Shenzhen will open the world's first hotel operated entirely by robots on the west artificial island of the Shenzhen–Zhongshan Link, a mega infrastructure project in the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area, the city announced Monday.

The hotel plans to offer 44 high-end guest rooms and auxiliary facilities including restaurants and fitness centers, creating a full robotic service system that covers guest reception, room service, food and beverage delivery, comprehensive cleaning, security patrols, and interactive companionship, according to a notice released by the city on its official WeChat account.

A signing ceremony for the project was held Sunday on the west artificial island. Shenzhen Cultural Tourism Industry Development Co. and Pudu Robotics Co. reached a strategic partnership to jointly build the smart hotel with end‑to‑end robot services.

"This 'full-scenario' model means Pudu robots will be deeply involved in every part of hotel operations, with no service gaps and no human interruptions," said Guo Cong, co-founder and CTO of Pudu Robotics.

He said the system will cover the entire guest experience, from check-in reception and in-room delivery to public-area cleaning and intelligent dining services, creating a complete robot-service loop.

In addition, the west artificial island has launched a global search for "Island Keepers," aiming to recruit individuals who value peace, community, and environmental stewardship to reside on and protect the island.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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