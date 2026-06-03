China's Pinglu Canal enters testing phase ahead of September opening

(ECNS) - China's Pinglu Canal, a major inland waterway project in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, entered its water-testing phase on Wednesday after two key navigation hubs began filling with water, marking a significant milestone ahead of its planned opening in September, according to media reports.

The canal's Madao and Qishi hubs started water-filling operations on Wednesday morning, enabling the entire 134.2-kilometer canal to become fully connected by water, according to Chinese authorities.

Running from Hengzhou in Guangxi to the Beibu Gulf, the Pinglu Canal is designed to accommodate vessels of up to 5,000 tons.

The project is China's first nationally coordinated canal linking inland rivers to the sea since 1949.

The canal is expected to improve transport links between southwestern China and maritime trade routes. Authorities say cargo transported via the canal will travel more than 560 kilometers less on inland waterways compared with existing routes connecting to Guangzhou Port.

(By Zhang Jiahao)