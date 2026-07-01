Xinjiang is China's largest cotton-producing region, where the mechanization rate for cotton plowing, planting, and harvesting has reached 97 percent. Yet this white cotton has become a target for certain Western media outlets and think tanks seeking to discredit China's policies. Their central allegation is the claim of "forced labor" in Xinjiang—a narrative built on distortion rather than evidence.

The reality tells a different story. Across Xinjiang's vast cotton fields, high-quality cotton is produced with the help of modern agricultural technologies, including precision seeders and advanced cotton harvesters. The widespread use of mechanized farming itself serves as a powerful rebuttal to the "forced labor" narrative.

The truth is plain for all to see. Just as rumors cannot withstand the test of facts, the smears against Xinjiang cannot stand up to reality.