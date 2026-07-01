Taicang bolsters cooperation with European biz

An aerial drone photo taken on March 20, 2026 shows vehicles transporting containers at a yard of Taicang Port in East China's Jiangsu province. (Photo: Xinhua)

Taicang, a dynamic city in Suzhou, Jiangsu province of East China, is fortifying its economic ties with Austria, reflecting a broader trend of European business expansion in the region.

As both sides explore new avenues for cooperation in smart manufacturing, the digital economy and sustainable development, Taicang continues to emerge as a pivotal hub for Austrian enterprises seeking to integrate into China's industrial landscape.

Last week, from Monday to Friday, Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger embarked on a formal visit to China, a journey that included a significant stop in the city of Taicang.

Despite its modest population of under 850,000, Taicang has become a focal point for European business, particularly for German and Austrian enterprises.

The minister's visit to Taicang was brief but impactful, beginning with a stop at Starlinger Plastics Machinery (Taicang) Co Ltd. Greeted with a bouquet of seasonal lotus flowers symbolizing harmony, the minister toured the company's showroom and production facilities.

Founded in 1835, Starlinger has been a pioneer in plastic weaving and recycling.

Since establishing its Taicang branch in 2005, the company has grown into a vital hub for its operations across the Asia-Pacific region.

The minister's next stop was Ebner Furnaces (Taicang) Co Ltd, where she explored the company's showroom and learned about its history.

Established in 1948, Ebner is a specialized leader in energy-efficient heat treatment furnaces that settled in Taicang in 2002.

During her visit, the minister also met with Fan Bo, Party chief of Suzhou. The discussions focused on deepening exchanges in smart manufacturing, the digital economy, and green development.

Fan expressed hopes for more Austrian enterprises and high-end projects to find a home in Suzhou.

As Austria and China celebrate 55 years of diplomatic relations, Taicang is extending its collaborative reach across Europe.

Known as the "home of German enterprises", Taicang hosts more than 560 German companies.

As Taicang continues to host events celebrating Sino-Austrian ties, it is poised to explore new growth areas in electric vehicles, digital transformation and sustainable technologies.

"Taicang is now home to 49 Austrian enterprises, with a total investment of $195 million," said Zhang Luoyin, deputy director of the Sino-German (Taicang) SME cooperation demonstration zone management office.

"These companies span various sectors, from high-end equipment and smart warehousing to green materials and precision instruments," Zhang said.

Taicang's commitment to creating a supportive environment for foreign businesses is evident in its comprehensive services, and the city is trying to foster a stable, efficient and talent-rich environment to attract and nurture European enterprises, said Zhang.